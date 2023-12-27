Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $124,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

