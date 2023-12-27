Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

