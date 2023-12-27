Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,760 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 47.6% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after acquiring an additional 768,621 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,143 shares of company stock valued at $216,893. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

