Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,937 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

