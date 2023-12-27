Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,126 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 945.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 110.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 153,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,730,300 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.7 %

TXRH stock opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $123.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

