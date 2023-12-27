Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6,575.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11,973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $334.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

