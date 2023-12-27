Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

