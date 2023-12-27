Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 1,560 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NU by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. New Street Research cut NU from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.80.

NU Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

