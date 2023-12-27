Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.19

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $13.28. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 188,400 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,596.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

