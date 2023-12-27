Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.83

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.83 and traded as high as $27.09. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 43,000 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

