Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

