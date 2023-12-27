Head to Head Contrast: iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A ($2.07) -12.37 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 0 3 1 0 2.56 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF 0 9 3 0 2.56

Given VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF is more favorable than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF.

Dividends

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

