Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 83 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International
In other news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRL
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:CRL opened at $238.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charles River Laboratories International
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.