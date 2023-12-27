Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 83 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $238.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

