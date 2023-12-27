Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 265 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after buying an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after buying an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of UL stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
