Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,043 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 55,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

