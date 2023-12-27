Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

