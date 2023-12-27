Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

