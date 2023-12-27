Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

