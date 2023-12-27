Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $880,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 48.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of APA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 47.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 14.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

