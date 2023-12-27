Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $828,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

ZBRA stock opened at $275.50 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average is $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

