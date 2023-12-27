Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $688,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,044,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.