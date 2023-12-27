Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $620,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.