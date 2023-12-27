Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

