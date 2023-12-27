Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,206,000 after buying an additional 1,543,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.46.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.