Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,248.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

