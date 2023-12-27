Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 313.60 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 312.70 ($3.97). Approximately 5,084,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,874,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($3.75).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
