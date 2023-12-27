GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,340,000 after buying an additional 58,279 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $262.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day moving average of $244.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $207.12 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.