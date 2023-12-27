GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4 %

EHC stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.