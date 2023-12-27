GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $514,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE STT opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

