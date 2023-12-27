FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.62% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,858,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

