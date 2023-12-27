Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Up 0.5%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Formidable ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Get Formidable ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Formidable ETF comprises about 6.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 97.11% of Formidable ETF worth $30,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.