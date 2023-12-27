Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 373 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,071,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

