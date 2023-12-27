Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.47. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $126.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

