Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $100.58.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

