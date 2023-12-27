Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 41.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 44.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at $253,000.

FXE opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.13. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

