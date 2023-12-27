Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

