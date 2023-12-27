Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.