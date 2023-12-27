Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

