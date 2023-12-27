Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,388,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.