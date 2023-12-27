Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 425 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after buying an additional 576,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $258.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.39 and a 12-month high of $260.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,642 shares of company stock worth $16,887,255 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

