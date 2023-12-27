First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,598,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FIW stock opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $95.44.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.