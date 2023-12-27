First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Trading 5.2% Higher

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.23. 61,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 29,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

