First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.23

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $15.64. First Commonwealth Financial shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 354,600 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

