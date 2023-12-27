Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Stock Price Up 1%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Finward Bancorp
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.