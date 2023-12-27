Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Stock Price Up 1%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

About Finward Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 429,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.