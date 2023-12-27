Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Position Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,428 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

