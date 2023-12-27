Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.56. The company has a market cap of £305,406.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.

Get Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares alerts:

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

About Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.