Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,447 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.02. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

