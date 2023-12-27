Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 28,923 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,923 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

