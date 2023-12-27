Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $409.93 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.78. The firm has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.