Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of EnLink Midstream worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 303,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 255,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,401,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 416,732 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $178,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.42.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

